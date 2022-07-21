Droupadi Murmu Wins Presidential Polls: Know Everything About 15th President & Her Family

Droupadi Murmu has has been elected as the first tribal president of India after defeating Opposition's Yashwant Sinha. She is the 15th president. President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ends on July 24 and his successor will take oath on July 25. While many people know about Murmu's political career, there is less knowledge about her personal life and family.

All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu's personal life and family

Murmu was born in Uparbeda village of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on June 20, 1958, to a Santali tribal family.

Her father's name is Biranchi Narayan Tudu. Both her path and grandfather were sarpanch under the Panchayati Raj system.

Before entering politics, Murmu was a teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research Centre (SAIERC) at Rairangpur.

She was also a Junior Assistant at the irrigation department in Odisha.

Draupadi Murmu married Shyam Charan Murmu, a banker, who died in 2014 following a cardiac arrest.

The couple had two sons and a daughter,

One of her sons died in 2009 under mysterious circumstances. Laxman Murmu, according to reports, was found in an unconscious state in his bed.

Murmu lost her second son in a road accident in 2012.

Her daughter, Itishree Murmu, 35, works as a bank employee in Bhubaneshwar and is married to rugby player Ganesh Chandra Hembram.

Murmu joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1997 and was elected as the councillor of the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat and later became the chairperson in 2000.

During the BJP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) coalition government, Murmu, an MLA from the Rairangpur assembly constituency, was the Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Transport. She also held Fisheries and Animal Resources Development portfolio.