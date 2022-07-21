Droupadi Murmu's Brother Elated As She Becomes India's President; 'Faced Intense Struggle'

Droupadi Murmu's brother Toran Singh Tudu expressed joy at his sister becoming the President of India and said that she had reached the position after facing extreme hardships. He also spoke about her accommodating nature and said that his sister would keenly listen to all who came to meet her. Tudu said he was happy as the 'brother of a President'.

In a landmark moment in India's presidential history, a tribal native of Odisha, 64-year old Droupadi Murmu became the president of India after defeating joint-opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. She hails from the Santhal tribe - the largest tribe in the state of Jharkhand. The tribal freedom fighter Birsa Minda also belonged to the same tribe.

'Has reached the position after intense struggle'

"The countrymen are extremely happy on Droupadi Murmu becoming the president. They are sharing sweets, bursting crackers and dancing. We are also elated. I am happy as the brother of a president," said Murmu's brother Toran Singh Tudu. He further added that he will also attend his sister's swearing-in ceremony on July 25.

On being asked about the hardships she had to undergo, Tudu said, "My sister was very accommodative and would give an audience to all who reached out to her. She has reached the position of president after facing intense struggle."

Droupadi Murmu becomes India's 15th president

Droupadi Murmu is set to become the 15th president of India as, at the end of third round, she had surpassed the half-way mark of the total vote weightages and was set to clock votes even higher than the current President Ram Nath Kovind, who secured 65.65% votes of the electoral college.

With this, Droupadi Murmu has etched her name in history as the first tribal President-elect of India, and the first President-elect from the state of Odisha. She is also only the second woman who will hold the top post after Pratibha Patil, who served as the 12th President of India from July 25, 2007 to July 2012. Murmu is the first president to be born in the post-Independent India.

Image: Republic World, PTI