Droupadi Murmu's Sister-in-law Speaks To Republic On Her Win; 'Happy Beyond Imagination'

After NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India, her sister-in-law Shukramani Tudu spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network, expressing joy over Murmu's victory. This came moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Murmu at her residence and felicitated the new President.

Speaking to Republic, Murmu's sister-in-law said, "No words to explain my happiness, I am happy beyond imagination. Everyone is happy, whole India is celebrating. I will attend oath ceremony. My tickets are booked for oath ceremony. I was with her when the prime minister called, she was really happy upon being nominated for presidential candidate. Tears fell down the cheeks. "

Moments ago, PM Modi wished her for the massive victory. PM Modi, along with BJP president JP Nadda, met Murmu at her residence and felicitated the new President. Republic Media Network accessed first exclusive visuals of the meeting at Murmu's residence after her victory. In the visuals, PM Modi was seen greeting and congratulating Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the new President of the country.

Droupadi Murmu Becomes India's 15th President

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu on July 21 was elected as the 15th President of India. At the end of the third round of vote-counting, she had crossed the half-way mark of total votes. In the first round of voting, of the MPs, Murmu received the support of 540 members of parliament (MP) while Yashwant Sinha bagged the votes of only 208. Thus, Murmu received a total vote value of 3,78,000 as compared to Sinha's 1,45,600. In the second round, ballots were counted for 10 states where Murmu secured 1,349 votes having a total vote value of 4,83,299, and Yashwant Sinha 537 votes having a total value of 1,89,876. In the third round comprising 1,333 votes, Murmu secured 812 votes and Sinha, 531. With the vote values thus accumulated, Droupadi Murmu crossed the half-way mark.

The Prime Minister will also host a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on July 22 from 5:30 pm onwards at Hotel Ashoka in Delhi.

