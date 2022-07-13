ECI's 'Mr Ballot Box' Arrives At LGBI Airport In Assam Ahead Of Presidential Election 2022

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday started distributing all the necessary materials required for the upcoming Presidential Election. Since the dispatch process started different states and union territories started notifying of receiving the same. One such confidential package also arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport. Chief Electoral Officer of Assam Nitin Khade and ARO Dulal Pegu reached the airport to receive the materials.

Materials for Presidential Election 2022 reach Assam! CEO, Assam Nitin Khade and ARO Dulal Pegu received the materials collected from the Election Commision of India, by Ad CEO, Pradeep Doley and ARO Rajib Bhattacharya. @ECISVEEP @diprassam pic.twitter.com/aSggXJkZLe — CEO Assam (@ceo_assam) July 13, 2022

How important is this package and what are its contents?

The package sent in by the ECI holds a lot of gravity as it carries with it the fate of the highest office of the largest democracy in the world. The contents of the box include designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens, and various other highly confidential and sealed materials that would be required during the election. The ECI has taken special care and provided a high level of security to ensure the delivery of these boxes.



Sealed poll materials and Ballot box are being dispatched to each of 30 places of poll in States/UT in a secure and time bound manner as per pre-defined SOPs. 14 state AROs to collect the material today and rest of the AROs to collect tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sPtkB8L9ON — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) July 12, 2022

Interestingly, air tickets have also been booked under the name of "Mr Ballot Box" and the first row of the aircraft has been reserved for the same. The only person allowed to be in close proximity to the package is the supervising officer who is in charge of the transit of the election materials.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar while sending these packages has clarified the AROs to take utmost care and maintain security. Kumar also emphasized to the AROs of the ECI teams, their commitment to the rules which has also been the Election Commission's defining characteristic in conducting flawless elections.

He said, "The ECI's reliability in holding elections is due to a set of clear guidelines and standard operating procedures that must be adhered to meticulously in order to complete every electoral process."

Presidential Elections 2022

India is all set to welcome its 15th president come July 21. Current President Ram Nath Kovind whose work has been illustrious towards the development of the country will be stepping down from his post on July 24. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has already filed her nomination for the head of state of the Republic of India on June 24. Joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha too completed the required procedures on June 27.

Notably, the elected members of both the houses of the Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies will cast their vote through a secret ballot to elect the next President of India.

