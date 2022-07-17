Ensure 100% voting in presidential election: JP Nadda to BJP MPs

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday held a dinner meeting with party MPs and asked them to ensure 100 per cent voting in the upcoming presidential election, sources said.

Nadda also instructed the MPs to take care that no mistake is made while casting votes in the presidential and vice presidential polls, they said.

The BJP president asked the MPs to come prepared for the monsoon session of Parliament starting July 18 and avoid taking leave during the session.

Voting for the presidential election will be held on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday and that for the vice presidential election on August 6.

The BJP-led NDA has named tribal leader Droupadi Murmu as its candidate for the presidential election. Also in the running is joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Earlier in the day, the BJP named West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, as the NDA's vice presidential candidate. PTI JTR DIV DIV

