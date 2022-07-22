Goa CM Pramod Sawant Extends Greetings To President Murmu; 'tribal Sister On Apex Post'

As greetings continue to pour in for Droupadi Murmu, who emerged victorious in the Presidential elections on Thursday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took to Twitter to extend his heartfelt wishes. Speaking to the media, CM Sawant stated that a tribal sister has reached the highest post in the country.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, in his press briefing, lauded Droupadi Murmu for reaching the apex position. He said, “I am proud that Droupadi Murmu, a tribal sister, has reached the highest post in the country. All voters have supported her and she has won by over 65% of votes.”

Goa | I am proud that Droupadi Murumu, a tribal sister has reached the highest post in the country. All voters have supported her & she has won by over 65% of votes: CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/2DOGmeg6s0 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

Taking to Twitter shortly after the announcement of the Presidential election results, Pramod Sawant extended greetings to Droupadi Murmu on behalf of the people of Goa, saying, “This is a historic day for the nation as a self-made woman hailing from the tribal community will assume the office of the President in the world’s largest democracy for the first time.”

This is a historic day for the nation as a self-made woman hailing from the tribal community will assume the office of the President in the world’s largest democracy for the first time. 2/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 21, 2022

Along with the people of Goa, I extend hearty greetings to Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji on her overwhelming victory in the Presidential Elections. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wroDF1WH2T — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 21, 2022

He further mentioned that NDA’s strength in Goa Assembly is 25 in number whereas votes polled by Droupadi Murmu was 28. “I thank all MLAs and MPs from Goa who have given an overwhelming mandate in support of NDA’s Presidential candidate and for imbibing PM Modi’s vision of new India," CM Pramod Sawant added.

🔶NDA's Strength in Goa Assembly: 25.



🔶Votes Polled by Smt Draupadi Murmu: 28.



I thank all MLA's & MP's from Goa who have given an overwhelming mandate in support of NDA's Presidential candidate & for imbibing PM @narendramodi ji's vision of New India. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 21, 2022

Ministers extend their best wishes

In meantime, several other Chief Ministers, Governors and party leaders united in celebrating Droupadi Murmu’s massive victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JP Nadda on Thursday met Droupadi Murmu at the latter's residence in Delhi and extended warm wishes for her massive victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her election as the country's 15th President.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Droupadi Murmu’s life, her early struggles, her rich service and her outstanding success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. Droupadi Murmu has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey.”

Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

Met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji and congratulated her. pic.twitter.com/ALdJ3kWSLj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations to NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu for a huge and historic victory. Your victory is a living picture of immense public confidence in the all-inclusive and all-touching nature of 'New India' and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'. Long live Mother India.”

भारत के मा. राष्ट्रपति पद हेतु NDA की प्रत्याशी श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को विराट और ऐतिहासिक विजय की हार्दिक बधाई।



आपकी विजय 'नए भारत' के सर्वसमावेशी व सर्वस्पर्शी स्वरूप के प्रति अपार जन-विश्वास और 'एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत' भाव की जीवंत तस्वीर है।



भारत माता की जय। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 21, 2022

Droupadi Murmu elected as the new President of India

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India on Thursday, July 21.

A candidate required 5,43,216 votes out of the total 10,86,431 votes. Droupadi Murmu got 6,76,803 votes while her contender Yashwant Sinha only got 3,80,177 votes, as informed by the Returning Officer of the election PC Mody, who handed over the certificate to the President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi.

As the first tribal President-elect of India and the first from the state of Odisha, Droupadi Murmu has thereby cemented her place in history. In addition, she is the only female to hold the position after Pratibha Devisingh Patil, who presided as India's 12th president from July 2007 to July 2012.