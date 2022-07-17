'How Can Rahul & Tejashwi Support Yashwant Sinha?' Asks BJP's Sidharth Nath Singh

Former Union Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday slammed both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav for supporting Yashwant Sinha as the Presidential candidate, claiming that Sinha had insulted Rahul's mother Sonia as well as Tejashwi's father Lalu in the past.

In a tweet, Sidharth Nath Singh said, "How can Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav extend their support to Yashwant Sinha Ji who once humiliated Sonia Gandhi by calling her "arrogant" and Lalu Prasad Yadav as 'extinguished cartridges'."

राहुल गांधी और तेजस्वी यादव कैसे अपना समर्थन यशवंत सिन्हा जी को दे सकते हैं जिन्होंने कभी सोनिया गांधी को "घमंडी" और लालू प्रसाद यादव को "बुझे हुए कारतूस" कहकर अपमानित किया था। — Sidharth Nath Singh (@SidharthNSingh) July 17, 2022

Earlier in the day, Yashwant Sinha appealed to all members of the electoral college to vote in his favour, asserting that the election was not about the identities of the two candidates in the fray but an ideological battle. Taking to Twitter to share an open letter, Sinha stated that while his ideology is the Constitution of India, his rival candidate Droupadi Murmu represented 'forces whose ideology and agenda is to change the Constitution'.

"I stand for safeguarding India's democratic system. My rival candidate is supported by those who are mounting daily attacks on democracy. I stand for protecting secularism, a Preambular pillar of our Constitution, which is best exemplified by India's age-old

Ganga-Jamuni heritage of unity in diversity. My rival candidate belongs to a party that has made no secret of its resolve to destroy this pillar and establish majoritarian supremacy," wrote Sinha.

इस साल राष्ट्रपति चुनाव दो व्यक्तियों के बीच नहीं, बल्कि दो विचारधाराओं के बीच का चुनाव है। केवल एक पक्ष हमारे संविधान में निहित प्रावधानों और मूल्यों की रक्षा करना चाहता है। मैं सभी सांसदों और विधायकों से इस बार संविधान और उनकी अंतरात्मा की आवाज़ पर वोट करने की अपील करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/0Zs1F5qJic — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 16, 2022

Presidential election

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the electoral college consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot.

However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers was June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21.

The candidates are required to submit over Rs 15,000 as a deposit and then submit a signed list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders. For the post of the 15th President of the country, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha filed their nomination on June 24 and June 27 respectively in the presence of top dignitaries.