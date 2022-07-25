IN PICS: Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath As India's President; Expresses Gratitude To Citizens

Quick links:
Droupadi Murmu took charge as the 15th President of India on July 25. She was administered the oath by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.
President Droupadi Murmu greets eminent dignitaries and political leaders seated at the Central Hall of the Parliament for the ceremony.
President Murmu greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with former President Ram Nath Kovind after her oath-taking ceremony at the Central Hall of the Parliament.
Post taking the oath, President Murmu gave her inaugural address where she thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her to the country's highest constitutional post.
Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and more were present at the swearing-in ceremony.