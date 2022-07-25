Last Updated:

IN PICS: Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath As India's President; Expresses Gratitude To Citizens

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India at the Central Hall in Parliament on Monday, July 25.

President Droupadi Murmu's Oath Ceremony
Image: @narendramodi/Twitter

Droupadi Murmu took charge as the 15th President of India on July 25. She was administered the oath by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. 

President Droupadi Murmu's Oath Ceremony
Image: @narendramodi/Twitter

President Droupadi Murmu greets eminent dignitaries and political leaders seated at the Central Hall of the Parliament for the ceremony. 

President Droupadi Murmu's Oath Ceremony
Image: @narendramodi/Twitter

President Murmu greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with former President Ram Nath Kovind after her oath-taking ceremony at the Central Hall of the Parliament. 

President Droupadi Murmu's Oath Ceremony
Image: @ANI/Twitter

Post taking the oath, President Murmu gave her inaugural address where she thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her to the country's highest constitutional post. 

President Droupadi Murmu's Oath Ceremony
Image: @ANI/Twitter

Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and more were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu's Oath Ceremony
Image: @ANI/Twitter

President Droupadi Murmu becomes the first-ever member of the tribal community and the second woman to hold the highest Constitutional post in the country.

