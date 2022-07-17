Last Updated:

Jairam Ramesh Lauds Outgoing VP Naidu; 'He May Have Retired, But Will Never Be Tired'

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to leave a farewell message, heaping praises for outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate for the Vice Presidential election, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to pen a farewell message, heaping praises for outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu.

Remembering the 13th Vice President of India as a “good man”, Ramesh stated that Naidu may have retired, however, he will never be tired.

“So it is curtains for Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu-garu. His humour and wit will be missed. On many occasions, he got the Opposition all agitated, but at the end of it, a good man exits. He may have retired, but I know he will not be tired,” said Jairam Ramesh in a Twitter post.

The vice presidential elections are scheduled to take place on August 6 as the tenure of incumbent Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10. Naidu, who served in both Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, became the Vice President of India in August 2017. He had succeeded UPA's Hamid Ansari.

Jagdeep Dhankhar for Vice President

The BJP on Saturday announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice Presidential election.

The decision was taken at a conducted a parliamentary board meeting in Delhi on Saturday that was attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda, among other leaders and ministers.

While announcing Jagdeep Dhankhar's name as the VP nominee, Nadda called him a “kisan putra (farmer's son)” who made his way to becoming a “people's governor”.

The opposition camp is yet to field a candidate for the vice presidential polls and many leaders have called a meeting today to discuss the issue.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge earlier said that Congressinterim president Sonia Gandhi has given a nod to support whoever is chosen as the joint candidate by all (opposition) parties.

