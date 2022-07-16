JDS Officially Extends Support To NDA's Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu

The JD(S) on Friday formally announced its support for NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, in the election to be held on July 18.

The JD(S) LP Deputy leader Bandeppa Kashempur said the unanimous decision was taken at the JD(S) legislature party meeting held in the Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

The JD(S) second-in-command and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, party's state president CM Ibrahim, and a few other legislators attended the meeting virtually. Kashempur said party supremo HD Deve Gowda had stressed the importance of women empowerment when he was the PM of the country.

"A tribal woman becoming the president of the country is a matter of pride. The selection of the candidate for the presidential post is according to the wish of Deve Gowda," he added.

The party decided to support keeping in mind Murmu's background and the community she belongs to, the JD(S) MLA said. The party's affiliation (with NDA) is not a matter of consideration but the background of the candidate is.

Kashempur said Murmu had dialed Deve Gowda the very next day of the BJP announcing her candidature for the coveted post and sought his support. Further, she had called on Gowda and Kumaraswamy during her visit to Bengaluru.

Murmu set to get over 60% votes in Presidential Poll

With the support of several regional parties like the BJD, the YSR-CP, the BSP, the AIADMK, the TDP, the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Shiv Sena, the JMM, and now the JD(S), NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post.

Murmu's vote share is now likely to go past 61%, while it was earlier estimated to be around 50% at the time of her nomination. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee now has over 6.67 lakh votes after the support of various regional outfits, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes.

After being elected, Murmu will be the first president who was born post-independence.

(With inputs from agency)