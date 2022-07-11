Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray Convenes Meet With Party MPs To Discuss Presidential Polls

Amid a massive tussle between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena, the party president and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the party MPs on Monday to take a decision on the upcoming presidential election.

While speaking to PTI on Sunday, Shiv Sena MP from Sindhudarg, Vinayak Raut said, “The meeting will be held at 12 noon on Monday. The agenda is to discuss the party’s stand on the presidential election slated to take place on July 18.”

Some Shiv Sena leaders had previously asked to support the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate Droupadi Murmu in the upcoming presidential election.

Shiv Sena MPs Rahul Shewale and Rajendra Gavit wrote to Uddhav Thackeray last week to back NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

In the past, Shiv Sena broke their alliance with the NDA and supported the candidatures of Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee, both Congress leaders. In 2019, Shiv Sena established a coalition government with Congress and NCP in Maharashtra after breaking ties with its old ally BJP.

Shinde faction leader urges Uddhav-backed Sena MPs To Vote For Droupadi Murmu

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA and spokesperson of the party's rebel faction, Deepak Kesarkar urged Opposition parties to cast their vote for the NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, MLA Deepak Kesarkar said, "Shiv Sena MPs should acknowledge the efforts of the tribal woman in the race for presidentship, and convey the same to former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray."

"I want to ask all MPs across parties to support Droupadi Murmu. One lady from a tribal caste is taking efforts to fight the Presidential polls. It is not an ordinary thing. The MPs should convey this to Uddhav Thackeray too," the rebel leader said.

Presidential election 2022

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the electoral college consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot.

However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers was June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21. The candidates are required to submit over Rs 15,000 as a deposit and then submit a signed list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders.