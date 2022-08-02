Margaret Alva Dubs VP Poll 'referendum' On Functioning Of Parliament; Appeals To All MPs

Ahead of the Vice Presidential election, the opposition's candidate Margaret Alva wrote to all MPs urging them to rise above their party lines and vote for her. The senior Congress recalled her political career spanning over 5 decades in which she served in various organizational posts and as an MP of both Houses, Union Minister and Governor. Portraying this election as a "referendum" on the functioning of Parliament, she promised to build bridges between the treasury and opposition benches if elected as the Vice President. The VP is the ex-officio chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

Margaret Alva remarked, "The Vice President's election in which only members of Parliament vote, is not just another election. It must be seen as a referendum on the manner in which Parliament is being run and the breakdown in the fundamental democratic process of building consensus on important national issues, in which you, as the representative of the people, are an important stakeholder. Today, Parliament is virtually at a standstill, with communication between members broken. There is distrust, anger and the inability to debate issues of critical national importance without personal attacks and abuse."

"If elected vice president, I commit myself to work tirelessly to uphold the Constitution and to strengthen our parliamentary democracy. As Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, I will work to build bridges between different political parties, forge consensus on issues of national importance and help restore the glory of Parliament," she affirmed. This was perceived as a reference to the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament which has seen the passage of very few bills owing to continuous disruption by opposition MPs.

I’ve written to Members of Parliament, across parties, explaining why I think the VP election on Aug 6th is not just another election, but must be seen as a referendum on how Parliament is being run. The MPs have the power to bring about change. I’ve urged them to use that power. pic.twitter.com/qvDbO8rlcA — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) August 1, 2022

Vice Presidential election

An election will be conducted on August 6 to fill the vacancy caused by the impending retirement of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on August 10. While speculation was rife that Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi whose Rajya Sabha term ended earlier this month would be nominated as the NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election, the ruling coalition reposed faith in former Union Minister and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. On the other hand, opposition parties barring TMC announced Margaret Alva as its candidate. The Vice President will be elected by MPs of both Houses of Parliament.