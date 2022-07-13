In its first reaction to Uddhav Thackeray extending support to Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election, NCP exuded confidence that Shiv Sena won't quit MVA. Speaking to the media on Tuesday evening, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil recalled that the Sena had backed UPA's candidates Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee for the country's highest constitutional post when it was an ally of the BJP. He affirmed, "Just because it supported Droupadi Murmu doesn't mean that it has joined NDA".

Jayant Patil remarked, "I don't think see any sign of it (Shiv Sena) leaving Maha Vikas Aghadi. He (Uddhav Thackeray) solicited the opinion of his party members. In two elections, we have seen this. It had supported Pranab Mukherjee despite being a part of the NDA. It had supported Pratibha Patil in the past. Shiv Sena has announced its decision for the Presidential election based on the candidate it likes. This is not the first time this has happened. Just because it supported Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil, it didn't join UPA. It is the same situation today. It is with us."

Justifying his support for Murmu earlier, ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "Many Shiv Sena leaders told me that a tribal woman is going to occupy the country's highest constitutional office. I also thought that if everyone is affectionately telling me something, I should respect their sentiments. Respecting those sentiments, I announce that Shiv Sena will support Droupadi Ji for the upcoming Presidential election. Looking at the politics in Maharashtra currently, I should have opposed her candidature because she is from BJP. But I am not so narrow-minded."

शिवसेना, राष्ट्रपती पदासाठी द्रौपदी मुर्मू ताई यांना पाठिंबा देत आहे.

Presidential election

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21.

After hectic parlays, the opposition named BJP-turned-TMC leader Yashwant Sinha as its candidate on June 21 after NCP chief Sharad Pawar, NC president Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi backed out. On the same day, BJP President JP Nadda revealed that former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu will face off with Sinha. A former Odisha MLA and Minister, Murmu will become the first Tribal president of India if she wins the poll.