NDA MLAs Set To Meet In Delhi Ahead Of Presidential Polls, Parliament's Monsoon Session

Ahead of the presidential elections, NDA leaders will meet in the national capital on Sunday evening, according to sources. The NDA leaders meeting will be taking place ahead of the Parliament's monsoon session and presidential poll which is slated to take place on July 18.

According to ANI sources, the meeting will hold a detailed discussion on the strategy of the NDA leaders.

During this meeting, all the MPs from both houses of the NDA will explain the process of participating in the election and a mock drill of the entire process will also be conducted to make all members understand the process, sources said.

They also revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be participating in the meeting. The meeting of NDA leaders will be followed by a dinner.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination for the post of the 15th president of the country on June 24. She filed her nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda and other Union Cabinet ministers & Chief Ministers of BJP & NDA-ruled states. Murmu will be the first tribal woman to hold the President position if she wins the elections.

Apart from its allies, NDA’s candidate Murmu also has the support of YSR, Congress, BJD and Akali Dal amongst others.

Who is Droupadi Murmu?

Droupadi Murmu was born in 1958 and started her political career in 1997 when she was an elected councillor in the Rairangpur district of Odisha and also became the vice-president of the Scheduled Tribes Morcha of the Odisha unit of the BJP in the same year. Before entering into politics, Droupadi worked as an assistant teacher.

She served as BJP District President of Mayurbhanj from 2002 to 2009 and in 2013 again. She was a two-time BJP MLA in Odisha and also served as a Cabinet minister in the Naveen Patnaik-led state government when it had an alliance with the BJP. Murmu was also the first woman governor of Jharkhand.

As far as her personal life is concerned, Murmu lost her husband and two sons In just six years between 2009 and 2015. It is important to mention that she worked for the upliftment of the tribal community for two decades.