PM Modi Meets President-elect Droupadi Murmu After Her Historic Victory; Watch 1st Visuals

After NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished her the massive victory. PM Modi, along with BJP president JP Nadda, met Murmu at her residence and felicitated the new President. Republic Media Network has accessed first exclusive visuals of their meeting after her victory.

First visuals of India's President-elect Droupadi Murmu as PM Modi congratulates her at her residence

In the visuals, PM Modi was seen greeting and congratulating Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the new President of the country, at her residence. Party president JP Nadda was also present.

PM Modi also tweeted:

India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat.



Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

'Ray of hope for our citizens': PM Modi

In his following tweets, the PM said, "Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey."

"I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy," PM Modi added.

Droupadi Murmu Becomes India's 15th President

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday was elected as the 15th President of India. At the end of the third round of vote-counting, she had crossed the half-way mark of total votes. In the first round of voting, of the MPs, Murmu received the support of 540 members of parliament (MP) while Yashwant Sinha bagged the votes of only 208. Thus, Murmu received a total vote value of 3,78,000 as compared to Sinha's 1,45,600. In the second round, ballots were counted for 10 states where Murmu secured 1349 votes having a total vote value of 4,83,299, and Yashwant Sinha 537 votes having a total value of 1,89,876. In the third round comprising 1333 votes, Murmu secured 812 votes and Sinha, 531. With the vote values thus accumulated, Droupadi Murmu crossed the half-way mark.

The Prime Minister will also a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind tomorrow 5:30 pm onwards at Hotel Ashoka in Delhi.