On July 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to President of India Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sources claim that the meeting between the two was normal and that they spoke about issues of both national and international significance.

This meeting is important as the current president, Ram Nath Kovind, will leave office on July 24, and a new President will be elected on July 18.

The President of India's Twitter handle tweeted after the meeting and said, "Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Presidential election

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18 in the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

The President will be elected by the electoral college consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot.

However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers was June 29, counting of votes shall take place on July 21. The candidates are required to submit over Rs 15,000 as a deposit and then submit a signed list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders.

For the post of the 15th President of the country, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha filed their nomination on June 24 and June 27 respectively in the presence of top dignitaries.