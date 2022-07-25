Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India on Monday. The oath was administered by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at the Central Hall of Parliament. She has become the first-ever tribal person and the second woman to hold the highest Constitutional post in the country.

In her inaugural address, President Droupadi Murmu said reaching the President’s post is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfil those dreams.

Droupadi Murmu at her first Parliament address as President said, “Reaching the Presidential post is not my personal achievement. It is the achievement of everyone in the poor and backward section of the nation. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfil those dreams.

President Droupadi Murmu added, “It is satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years- the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals- can see me as their reflection. My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it’s a reflection of the dreams and capabilities of crores of women.”

President Murmu further assured of supporting the youth of the country and women empowerment, "India has worked for women empowerment in past some time and I call women for coming forward and contributing to the country's progress. I also want to tell the youth that your progress is the nation's progress. And as a president, I will always support the youth".

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India on Monday. She was administered the oath by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at the Central Hall of Parliament House. Droupadi Murmu created history on July 21 by becoming the first tribal woman to be elected as the President of India. She secured a staggering 6,76,803 votes, i.e 64.03% of the total votes as against the joint opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha who bagged only 3,80,117 votes.

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu arrived in parliament in a ceremonial procession ahead of the oath ceremony. Murmu was escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President, and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall. Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament, and principal civil and military officers of the government were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.