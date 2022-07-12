Burying its differences with NDA, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is likely to extend its support to Droupadi Murmu in the upcoming Presidential elections. The possibility was confirmed by Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut Sanjay, who, in a press conference today, asserted that "supporting Murmu does not imply its support to the BJP".

The decision was reportedly taken at the party's core committee led by Uddhav Thackeray wherein the majority of MPs extended their support to the NDA candidate.

Following the meeting, Sanjay Raut remarked, "Droupadi Murmu is the first Adivasi woman Presidential candidate. She figured in our discussion. There is a substantial population of the tribal community in Maharashtra. Many Shiv Sena workers and MLAs hail from the tribal community. Uddhav Ji will take a final decision on this."

Shinde camp welcomes Uddhav's support to Murmu

The move was welcomed by the rebel (Eknath Shinde) faction, which perceived it as a positive step towards reaching common ground with the Thackeray camp. Shinde's rebellion had caused the split in Shiv Sena and the subsequent collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray government. On June 30, the Thane strongman was sworn in as the chief minister, while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as his deputy.

As the Uddhav camp hinted at supporting NDA's Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential poll, Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar said, "It is a positive note that we are reaching common ground on issues. We hope that this helps in reducing the distance between the party members. I hope that the Shiv Sena leaders will soon realize that our decision to join hands with BJP was taken in the interest of the party."

"The nomination of Murmu is a historical decision and everyone should support her. The tribal community was never been represented by such an able lady. She was the Governor for 5 years. It sends a good message to the world," Kesarkar said further.

The BJP also expressed satisfaction that Sena was focusing on the NDA candidate's credentials instead of making a decision on party lines.