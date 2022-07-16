Former Lok Sabha member and leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Prakash Ambedkar has advised the Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to withdraw from the elections scheduled for July 18. The leader made the suggestion, in a tweet posted earlier on Saturday, citing the overwhelming support from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe members to NDA's nominee Droupadi Murmu.

"Requesting Mr. Yeshwant Sinha to withdraw from the Presidential race because many Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe members from across the parties are joining to vote in favour of Madam Draupadi Murmu (sic)", Ambedkar wrote in his tweet.

Support pouring in for Murmu

The major setback for Sinha comes amid huge support pouring in for Murmu, who has previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand. So far, major opposition parties such as Shiv Sena, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Samajwadi Party's (SP) key ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) have voiced their support for Murmu. Notably, Sena's announcement of backing the NDA candidate made Sinha cancel his visit to Mumbai on July 16.

In addition to the aforementioned parties, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) and Raja Bhaiya's Jansatta Dal Loktantrik (JDL) have also decided to back Murmu in the Presidential elections. Sinha, on the other hand, got some relief after the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lent its support to him earlier on Saturday.

"AAP will support Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. We respect Droupadi Murmu but we will vote for Yashwant Sinha", party MP Sanjay Singh said.

Yashwant Sinha Vs Droupadi Murmu: In numbers

Murmu is expected to emerge as the winner of the Presidential elections by bagging about 60% of the total votes. For the uninitiated, Presidential elections are conducted through the electoral collage and 776 elected members of Parliament (MPs) along with 4033 members of the Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) will vote through a secret ballot. For the upcoming elections, the total value of votes of the electors is 10,86,431, and the candidate crossing the majority mark of 5,43,216 votes will be declared the winner on July 21.

If she manages to win, Murmu will succeed Ram Nath Kovind, whose term ends on July 24, and will become the first tribal President of India.