Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as 15th President of India and has become the first-ever tribal woman and the second woman to hold the highest Constitutional post in the country.

In her inaugural address, President Murmu expressed her gratitude and marked her humble beginning by stating that the trust and support of all the Indians will be a major strength for her to carry out this new responsibility. She thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her to the country's highest constitutional post. She also thanked all the citizens of the country. Talking about the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, she exuded confidence in India reaching greater heights.

"My political career started in the 50th year of Independence. I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India".

She further stated that reaching the Presidential position is not something personal but an achievement for every poor and backward section of India. Her nomination had blessings of the poor and capabilities of crores of women and said "I am proud of to be able to represent crores of people".

"Reaching the Presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams. Satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years-- the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals- can see me as their reflection. My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams and capabilities of crores of women", she said.

President Murmu further assured of supporting the youth of the country and women empowerment, "India has worked for women empowerment in past some time and I call women for coming forward and contributing to the country's progress. I also want to tell the youth that your progress is the nation's progress. And as a president, I will always support the youth".

While concluding her address, Murmu said, "India is ready for India 4.0-- Let us all unite and move forward on the path of duty with dedication and build a prosperous and self-reliant India".

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to her in the Central Hall of Parliament. Murmu defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to hold the top constitutional post.

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Murmu arrived in parliament in a ceremonial procession ahead of the oath ceremony.

Murmu was escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President, and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall. Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament, and principal civil and military officers of the government were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

