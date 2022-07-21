President-elect Droupadi Murmu Gets Congratulations & Advice From Opposition Leaders

Best wishes have poured-in in droves for Droupadi Murmu who emerged victorious in the Presidential elections and is set to become the 15th President of India. Murmu, who won as the candidate for the BJP-led NDA against UPA's Yashwant Sinha, will succeed Ram Nath Kovind and become India's first tribal President. Following her landslide victory earlier today, major Opposition leaders have sent their messages to Murmu.

Opposition leaders congratulate Droupadi Murmu on her victory

Leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar took to Twitter to congratulate Murmu and wished her the best for her forthcoming tenure. "Heartfelt congratulations Smt Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the President of India", Pawar wrote in his tweet. "My best wishes to you as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and charge of your esteemed office. Wishing you success in your tenure as President". Notably, Pawar was one of the names the Opposition parties had wanted to field against Murmu in the elections, however, he rejected the idea of running for Presidency.

Heartfelt congratulations Smt Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the President of India. My best wishes to you as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and charge of your esteemed office.

Wishing you success in your tenure as President.@DroupadiMurmu__ #DroupadiMurmu — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 21, 2022

West Bengal CM and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee also congratulated the new President for her historic win. "The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when nation is plagued with so many dissensions", CM Banerjee said.

I would like to congratulate Hon'ble Presidential Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu.



The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when nation is plagued with so many dissensions. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 21, 2022

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well as Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal also joined Pawar and Banerjee to congratulate Murmu on becoming India's 15th President.

देश के 15वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में निर्वाचित होने पर आदरणीय श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 21, 2022

Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2022

Yashwant Sinha reacts to Murmu's victory

Following the declaration of the results, opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha also joined the others to congratulate Murmu and thanked all members of the Electoral College who voted for him. "I hope—indeed, every Indian hopes—that as 15th President she functions as Custodian of Constitution without fear or favour", Sinha said in an official statement.

"Despite the outcome of election, I believe it has benefited Indian democracy in 2 important ways. First, it brought most Oppn parties on a common platform. This is indeed the need of hour & I appeal to them to continue Opposition unity beyond Presidential Election", his statement further read.