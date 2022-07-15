President Election 2022: MPs To Get Green Ballot Paper, MLAs Will Get Pink

Elected members of Parliament and members of state legislative assemblies will get ballot papers of different colours on July 18 when they vote to elect the next President of India.

While MPs will get green papers, the MLAs will get ballot papers printed in pink.

The value of an MLA's vote depends on the population of the state he or she represents. The value of the vote of an MP this time is 700.

Hence, the different colour of ballot papers will help the returning officer count the votes based on the value.

The ballot papers are printed with two columns with the first column containing the names of the candidates and the second for marking preferences by the elector for each such candidate.

While Droupadi Murmu is the NDA's candidate, Yashwant Sinha is the opposition's pick for the poll to be held on Monday.

The electoral college which elects the president through the system of proportional representation comprises elected MPs and members of state legislative assemblies. Nominated MPS, MLAs and members of legislative councils are not entitled to vote in this election.

Voting in presidential poll is held in Parliament House and state assemblies. Counting is held in Parliament House. This time, the date of counting is July 21 The value of the vote of a Member of Parliament has gone down to 700 from 708 in this presidential poll due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.

In states, the value of vote of each MLA varies in different states. In Uttar Pradesh, the value of vote of each MLA stands at 208, followed by 176 in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, it is 175. In Sikkim, the value of vote per MLA is seven, while it is nine in Nagaland and eight in Mizoram.

Image: Representative/PTI

