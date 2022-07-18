Last Updated:

President Election 2022: Result Date, Counting Time, Live Streaming And Other Details

The voting for the presidential elections concluded on July 18. The results for the same will be declared later, all the details for the same are given below.

Aniket Mishra
President Election 2022

IMAGE: @RashtrapatiBhawan-Twitter/PTI/ANI


The voting for the Presidential elections ended at around 5.30 p.m. on July 18. The voting started on the morning of July 18, and the MPs and MLAs of states voted for either NDA's Droupadi Murmu or joint-opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The balance scale is tilted towards the NDA candidate after the former Jharkhand Governor received support from opposition parties like Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. 

Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP had extended their support to the NDA candidate just days after her nomination was announced by the BJP high command.

On the other hand, her competitor, Yashwant Sinha has the support of the Trinamool Congress, Telangana Rashtriya Samithi, Indian National Congress and a few other parties. Interestingly on the voting day, there were several cases of cross-voting from West Bengal, Goa and some other states.

Several leaders across the party lines came and voted for their preferred candidate. PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi were few of the notable personalities seen voting in the Parliament.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RK Singh came to the parliament in the special time allotted to them, donning PPE kits as both are suffering from the coronavirus. Notably, Tamil Nadu's former Dy CM O Panneerselvam also cast his vote in the PPE kit in the state's assembly.

"The presidential poll conducted peacefully, cordially everywhere; total turnout at Parliament 99.18%", said Chief Returning Officer PC Mody. 

As per the latest statement by Rajya Sabha Secretariat, of the total of 736 electors - 728 electors cast their votes which consists of 719 MPs and 9 MLAs. Electors' turnout for Presidential polls was 98.91%

Eleven states reported 100% voting in the presidential poll. Now, 'ballot boxes will reach Delhi via road and air; assistant returning officers will accompany them', the Returning Officer for presidential poll PC Mody told news agency PTI.

President Election 2022: Result date and Live coverage

The result of the President's elections will be out on July 21 after the counting of votes which commences on the very day. Republic TV will provide live coverage of vote counting on the channel and also on its online platforms.

The tenure of the current President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24 post which the new president will shift their belongings to the Raisina Hills and take command as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian forces.

 

First Published:
