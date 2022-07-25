President Murmu Receives Ceremonial Salute & First Guard Of Honour At Rashtrapati Bhavan

After the historic oath-taking ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu left for Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi where she received a ceremonial salute at the forecourt. Murmu was accompanied by former President Ram Nath Kovind

Moments later, President Droupadi Murmu inspected her first Tri-Services Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Murmu received a traditional guard of honour after assuming charge.

Soon after, former President Ram Nath Kovind inspected the guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu with other senior ministers and leaders are present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises.

Droupadi Murmu becomes the first-ever tribal woman President

Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as 15th President of India and has become the first-ever tribal woman and the second woman to hold the highest Constitutional post in the country. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to her in the Central Hall of Parliament.

In her inaugural address, President Murmu expressed her gratitude and marked her humble beginning by stating that the trust and support of all the Indians will be a major strength for her to carry out this new responsibility.