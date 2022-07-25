President Murmu Avers Nation Heading Towards Industrial Revolution, 'ready For India 4.0'

Draupadi Murmu, who scripted history on Monday by becoming India's first tribal woman President, declared in her maiden speech after taking the oath that New Delhi is "ready for India 4.0-- Let us all unite and move forward on the path of duty with dedication and build a prosperous and self-reliant India". The youngest President of India expressed optimism about the nation’s future, its importance on the global stage and women's empowerment as she took charge of the highest constitutional post in the country. In her first address to the parliament, the 15th President of India also weighed in on Kargil Vijay Diwas and tribals’ rights and mentioned that she was the first woman from her village to attend college.

The term "industry 4.0" or "fourth industrial revolution" are often used interchangeably to refer to next-generation innovations. These ideas include increased automation over the third industrial revolution, link between physical and digital worlds, heightened use of cyber space and several other industrial developments.

Touting the country’s bright future, Murmu stated that she was the first President to be born in an independent India and she was honoured to take charge at a time when the nation is completing 75 years of independence. It is to mention here that Murmu is only the second woman to hold the President’s office in India. She said that her elevation to the post from an Indian village is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians.

"Johar! Namaskar! I humbly greet all my fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities," she said.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the MPs and all the members of the Legislative Assembly for being elected to the highest constitutional post of India. Your vote is an expression of the faith of crores of citizens of the country," Murmu said.

'Not my personal achievement': India's 15th President

The 64-year-old former Jharkhand Governor, who took oath as the 15th President of the country administered by Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna in the Central Hall of Parliament today, said, "Reaching the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India."

"It is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India," she added.

Image: AP