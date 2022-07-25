President Swearing-in Updates: Droupadi Murmu Gets Guard Of Honour; Assumes Charge

Quick links:
Speaking to the media after Droupadi Murmu took oath as the President, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Every word in her speech had a meaning. I am very impressed. The views expressed by a tribal woman are commendable. I hope she meets the commitment she made to the nation today."
Former President Ram Nath Kovind left Rashtrapati Bhawan and arrived at his new residence on Janpath Road.
Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind inspected the guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
President Droupadi Murmu received a traditional guard of honour after assuming charge.
Congratulating President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi said, "The entire nation watched with pride as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji took oath as the President of India. Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure". He added, "President Droupadi Murmu Ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".
PM Modi has arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Taking to Twitter, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, "The outgoing President leaves behind a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times. Be it scrapping of Article 370, CAA or the unabashed targeting of minorities & Dalits, he fulfilled BJPs political agenda all at the cost of the Indian Constitution."
President Droupadi Murmu reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan and took the salute at the forecourt.
President Droupadi Murmu is enroute to Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremonial procession.
President Droupadi Murmu left for the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The oath-taking ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu concluded. She left the Central Hall of Parliament after greeting the dignitaries present there.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu read out the English translation of President Droupadi Murmu's speech.
"Reaching the Presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams," Droupadi Murmu observed. She added, "Satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years -the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals- can see me as their reflection. My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams &capabilities of crores of women".
Hailing the 'Amrit Kaal', Droupadi Murmu described it as an era of progress. She stressed, "The resilience of India in combating the COVID-19 pandemic has raised the country's stature in the world". She also lauded the administration of 200 crore doses in the country.
President Droupadi Murmu stated, "I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India". She also delved into her humble beginnings.
"Standing in the Parliament - the symbol of expectations, aspirations and rights of all Indians - I humbly express my gratitude to all of you. Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility," President Droupadi Murmu said. She assured that she will work in the best interests of the people.
Droupadi Murmu also recalled that her political career started in the 50th year of Independence. Talking about the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, she exuded confidence in India reaching greater heights.
In her inaugural address, President Droupadi Murmu thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her to the country's highest constitutional post. She also thanked all the citizens of the country.
Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India. She was administered the oath by CJI NV Ramana.
Droupadi Murmu entered the Central Hall of Parliament. The oath will take place shortly.
President-elect Droupadi Murmu entered Parliament along with Ram Nath Kovind, CJI NV Ramana, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Droupadi Murmu arrived at the Parliament.
CJI NV Ramana, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have reached Parliament. The CJI will administer the oath of office to Droupadi Murmu.
PM Modi arrived in Parliament ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.
Here are visuals of the ceremonial procession.
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Droupadi Murmu leave from Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Parliament
Droupadi Murmu and Ram Nath Kovind commenced their journey towards the Parliament in a ceremonial procession.
Droupadi Murmu and President Ram Nath Kovind left Rashtrapati Bhavan for Parliament in a ceremonial procession.
Along with President Ram Nath Kovind, Droupadi Murmu moved towards the Durbar Hall.
President-elect roupadi Murmu arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
After her arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Droupadi Murmu was welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife.