President Swearing-in Updates: Droupadi Murmu Gets Guard Of Honour; Assumes Charge

"Reaching the Presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams," Droupadi Murmu observed. She added, "Satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years -the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals- can see me as their reflection. My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams &capabilities of crores of women".

President Droupadi Murmu

