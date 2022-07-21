Last Updated:

President Ram Nath Kovind Congratulates Droupadi Murmu On Her Historic Win; 'Best Wishes'

Droupadi Murmu scripted history on July 21 as she became the first tribal president of India after defeating the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha.

Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu made history on July 21 as she became the first tribal president of India after defeating the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha. Congratulatory wishes poured in as netizens and other leaders of the country wished her the best. President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to wish Murmu for her historic win.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulates Droupadi Murmu on historic win

President Ram Nath took to Twitter to extend his wishes to Droupadi Murmu as she goes on to become the 15th President of India. The President sent her his 'heartiest congratulations' on the occasion as he penned down a tweet online. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India."

Droupadi Murmu hails from one of the most remote and underdeveloped districts of Odisha. She faced several obstacles in her life and braved them all as she went on to become an Honorary Assistant teacher at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur. She began her life in politics when she was appointed the Vice-chairman of the Rairangpu National Advisory Council, after which she went on to get elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, twice from the Rairangpur constituency.

Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn, ANI

