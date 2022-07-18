President Election 2022 Updates: Fate Of Droupadi Murmu & Sinha Sealed; Result On July 21

Quick links:
Ballot box from Meghalaya accompanied by ARO, being dispatched from strong room to board flight from Guwahati to Delhi to reach Parliament house for counting scheduled on July 21
The polled ballot box of the Presidential election is being taken by an Air India flight from Kolkata to New Delhi.
The ballot box of the Presidential election was taken to Delhi from Mumbai, earlier today.
A BJP MLA from UP voted in the Presidential polls at Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, giving the NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu her only possible saffron party vote from Kerala, which otherwise has no elected representatives in the southern state. BJP's Sevapuri MLA Neel Ratan Singh Patel, who is currently undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at a hospital in northern Palakkad district, traveled upto the capital city to exercise his franchise at a polling station set up at the state Assembly complex. "I am very lucky that I have got an opportunity to cast my vote for the presidential poll in this beautiful state," Patel told PTI.
The voting for the Presidential elections ended at around 5.30 p.m. on July 18. The voting started on the morning of July 18, and the MPs and MLAs of states voted for either NDA's Droupadi Murmu or joint-opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The balance scale is tilted towards the NDA candidate after the former Jharkhand Governor received support from opposition parties like Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. The election results will be declared on July 21.
The ballot boxes used for Monday's presidential election will start reaching the national capital from tonight and a majority of them would be at the Parliament House by Tuesday noon.
BJP MP and film actor Sunny Deol and Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre were among those who missed casting their votes in the presidential poll on Monday. While Deol is abroad for medical treatment, Dhotre is in the ICU. Two MPs each from BJP and Shiv Sena, and one each from the BSP, Congress, SP and AIMIM were among those who did not cast their votes during the election.
Eight MPs including Bharatiya Janata Party's Sunny Deol didn't cast their vote in the Presidential elections.
As per the Elections Commission, out of a total of 4,796 electors across the country, over 99 per cent cast their votes for the Presidential polls.
Election Commission says 100% voting in Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, HP, Kerala, Karnataka, MP, Manipur, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Assistant Returning Officers of various states will start arriving with the polled sealed boxes to Parliament House by road and by air from Monday evening. The first ballot is expected to arrive in Parliament House at around 10 pm on Monday and all necessary security arrangements for safe transit of ballot boxes have been made.
The Parliament Security Service is coordinating actively with the Delhi Police, airport authorities, CRPF and other security agencies to ensure smooth and secure transport of ballot boxes.
Earlier, the officer had said that six MPs did not cast their vote, but the figure was revised to eight after recompilation of the data. With this, the voter turnout stands at 98.90 per cent.
After the voting concluded in the Presidential elections concluded, Sankalp Amonkar from the Congress said, "It was a very important day today, we all came together, and voted in favour of our Congress candidate, who is very well known. And we know that all of them must have voted for Yashwant Sinha."
Several legislators say they cross-voted in favour of Murmu, they include:-
After the meeting of the Opposition parties, the Vice Presidential election candidate Margaret Alva thanked everyone for the support. "Winning is not an issue, fighting is," she said.
Republic learnt that the meeting of the Opposition parties over the concluded Presidential elections and upcoming Vice-Presidential elections has begun at Nationalist Congress Party's Supreme Sharad Pawar.
99.18% voter turnout was recorded in the Presidential elections that took place on July 18, till 5 pm, reveals Chief Returning Officer PC Mody.
Chief Returning Officer for Presidential elections PC Mody confirmed that the ballot boxes from across the country will arrive in Parliament by this (Monday) evening. The counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on July 21.
Two MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik - could not vote because they are in jail under various charges, including money laundering.
Voting to elect the successor of President Ram Nath Kovind has concluded in the Parliament.
Manipur CM N Biren Singh shows victory sign after casting his vote in Imphal for the Presidential Elections, which is seeing a fight between Opposition's Yashwant Sinha and ruling NDA's Droupadi Murmu.
Another Opposition meeting to be held today at 6 pm, at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Vice-Presidential polls to be discussed in the meeting. Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva to also attend the meeting
As per the latest data, 114 MLAs in the 117-MLA Punjab Assembly have cast their vote in the Presidential elections.
West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee arrived at the State Assembly in Kolkata to cast her vote for the Presidential elections. She played a crucial role in uniting the Opposition, and fielding a common face- Yashwant Sinha-in the elections.
As per sources, SP MLA Shazil Islam Ansari from Bareilly might have voted for NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu instead of Yashwant Sinha. The MLA's signature was missing from the list of SP MLAs during voting, sources added.
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali on Monday boycotted the presidential poll, saying issues related to Punjab remain unresolved and he was not consulted by his party leadership before deciding to back NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.
The Dakha MLA said he spoke to voters and workers in his constituency, and took the decision considering "sentiments of 'Panth' (Sikh community).
Former Congress President, and MP Rahul Gandhi reached that Parliament and exercised his right to franchise in the Presidential elections.
Republic sources have informed that 5 MLAs from Meghalaya have cast their votes in favour of Droupadi Murmu, ditching Opposition face Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential elections.
Congress' MLA from Odisha, Mohammed Moquim ditched the joint opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha and voted in favour of NDA's face Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections presently underway. "It's my personal decision as I've listened to my heart which guided me to do something for the soil and that's why voted for her," Moquim said.