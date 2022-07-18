Presidential Election: After Congress, TMC MLAs Vote In Favour Of NDA Nominee, Say Sources

In a major embarrassment for the Opposition, several Congress and Mamata Banerjee-led TMC MLAs voted in favour of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, sources informed Republic TV.

According to sources, five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya and 12 TMC legislators have voted in favour of Murmu instead of joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Congress, NCP MLAs cross votes in presidential polls

Earlier in the day, Odisha Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim announced that he has voted for Murmu, asserting that he went by his conscience call.

"I am an Odia; I voted in favour of Droupadi Murmu as she is a daughter of Odisha. I went by my conscience. MLAs cannot be prevented from listening to their conscience," Moquim said, adding that the people of Odisha will support his move.

Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls earlier, said that he voted according to his conscience in the presidential election too.

Indicating that he had supported Murmu rather than Yashwant Sinha, Bishnoi said in Delhi, "Like in Rajya Sabha, I have cast my vote in this election too, as per my conscience".

NCP's lone Gujarat MLA Kandhal S Jadeja also revealed that he has cast his vote in support of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

20 Assam Congress MLAs to cross-vote: AIUDF

Interestingly, AIUDF claimed that at least 20 Assam MLAs belonging to its ally Congress would vote for Droupadi Murmu. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, AIUDF MLA Karimuddin Barbhuyan highlighted that barely 2-3 legislators had attended a meeting chaired by Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah. Moreover, he alleged that most Congress MLAs were present at CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's residence.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint Opposition choice Yashwant Sinha in the presidential polls. The voting process would end at 5 pm. The votes will be counted on Thursday, July 21.