Presidential Election: Congress Shifts 6 MLAs From Goa To Chennai To Prevent Cross-voting

The Indian National Congress (INC) in Goa has shited five of its MLAs to Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, just two days ahead of the Presidential elections. According to sources from PTI, six MLAs still remain in the state out of 11. This move of the grand old party is to prevent cross-voting in the Presidential polls at a time when multiple reports suggest some of its leaders gradually leaning toward the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

#LIVE | Goa Congress moves 5 MLAs to Chennai ahead of Presidential polls; Tune in for details here - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/RnGkQZ9sGU — Republic (@republic) July 16, 2022

The MLAs shifted to Chennai include Sankalp Amonkar, Yuri Alemao, Altone D'Costa, Rudolf Fernandes and Carlose Alvares Ferreira who would return on the day of the elections on July 18. On the other hand, former chief minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delialah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Aleixo Sequeira and Rajesh Faldesai are those still in Goa.

After the political drama in Maharashtra, Congress seems wobbly in Goa after the latest show of rebellion from party members including Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat and others. Last week, Goa Congress president Amit Patkar called on the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly for the disqualification of the duo citing their alleged intentions to "weaken the party by engineering defection." Both Lobo and Kamat were accused of siding with the BJP to weaken the grand old party in Goa, which former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said was part of the BJP's 'Operation Lotus'.

"They (BJP) are offering Rs 50 crores to each MLA. They do not believe in democracy. Not only in Goa, everywhere they do Operation Lotus," Siddaramaiah had said. Notably, the two MLAs along with Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Faldesai, and Kedar Naik went incommunicado with the Congress after attending the Assembly session, a move that sparked speculations of their support for the BJP.

The latest development comes at a time when the BJP-led NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has a high chance of winning the elections against the opposition's Yashwant Sinha.

Presidential Polls 2022

The Congress has turned extra careful after Murmu visited Goa on July 14 to meet lawmakers of the BJP as well as the supporting parties. Murmu met the MLAs at a hotel in Panaji which saw all 20 BJP leaders in the 40-member Goa Assembly along with two of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), three independent legislators attend the meeting. Murmu's schedule included visiting multiple states as part of her campaign ahead of the Presidential polls that are scheduled for July 18.

Meanwhile, the former Jharkhand governor is expected to win about 60% of the votes in the Presidential elections against Sinha. The total value of votes of the electors for the upcoming polls is 10,86,431, and whoever crosses 5,43,216 votes will be declared the winner. The results of the election will be announced on July 21, three days before Ram Nath Kovind's term ends on July 24.

Image: PTI