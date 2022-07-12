Presidential Election: Droupadi Murmu Gets Support From JDS After YSRCP, TDP, Sena & BJD

In a big development, along with opposition parties like YSRCP, TDP and BJD, now JDS too will back the candidature of Droupadi Murmu, who is the NDA's presidential candidate. JDS has been mulling over extending their support to Murmu for sometime.

Earlier, TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu organised a meeting to give a grand welcome to the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, in the presence of all TDP MPs, MLAs and MLCs. In his speech, while praising Droupadi Murmu's journey, Naidu said, "Born in a poor family in our neighbouring State of Odisha, she scaled the heights beginning her life as a leader in a panchayat. The TDP takes pride to extend support to a great tribal leader like Murmu and is fortunate enough to have her here."

On the other hand, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray too announced that his party will be supporting Droupadi Murmu for the Presidential elections. The announcement came a day after a party meeting chaired by Thackeray, in which a majority of Shiv Sena MPs put forth the demand to support Murmu, even though the alliance partners Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress are backing the joint Opposition face, Yashwant Sinha.

Presidential election

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the electoral college consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot.

However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers was June 29, counting of votes shall take place on July 21. The candidates are required to submit over Rs 15,000 as a deposit and then submit a signed list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders.

For the post of the 15th President of the country, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha filed their nomination on June 24 and June 27 respectively in the presence of top dignitaries.

Image: PTI