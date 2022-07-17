Presidential Election: Droupadi Murmu, Nadda & Senior BJP Leaders Hold NDA Meet In Delhi

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held a meeting in New Delhi's Parliament building on July 17 to discuss preparations for the Presidential Election.

Droupadi Murmu who is the NDA's Presidential candidate for the Presidential election on July 18, arrived at the Parliament building on July 17 evening.

The meeting was attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav, and BJP MP Hema Malini among others.

During this meeting, all the MPs from both houses of the NDA were going to explain the process of participating in the election and a mock drill of the entire process was supposed to be conducted to make all members understand the process, sources said.

Race to Rashtrapati Bhavan

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, NDA's Droupadi Murmu will face off with joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in an election on July 18 to fill this impending vacancy. With the support of several regional parties like the BJD, the YSRCP, the BSP, the AIADMK, the TDP, the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Shiv Sena, the JMM, the JD(S) Rajbhar's SBSP, Shivpal Yadav's PSP, and Raja Bhaiya's Jansatta Dal Loktantrik among others, NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and go past 61%.

The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot on Monday, July 18. The counting of votes will be on July 21. Nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election.

If elected, Droupadi Murmu will be the first President born post-independence and the first tribal woman to occupy the top Constitutional post. She previously served as the 9th Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.

