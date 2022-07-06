Presidential Election: Rift In Shiv Sena As LS MP Asks Uddhav To Back NDA's Droupadi Murmu

Amid the split in the party, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale urged Uddhav Thackeray to support NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu. In a letter addressed to the ex-Maharashtra CM on Tuesday, Shewale, who represents the Mumbai South Central constituency, highlighted Murmu's credentials to buttress his point. Moreover, he recalled that the Sena had supported UPA's candidates in 2007 as well as in 2012 despite having an alliance with 2012. Shewale's public appeal comes at a juncture when LS MPs such as Bhavana Gawali, Rajan Vichare and Shrikant Shinde are believed to have joined the rebel camp.

Rahul Shewale noted, "Droupadi Murmu hails from the tribal community and she has made a huge contribution to public life. Before entering state politics, Droupadi Murmu started off as a teacher and later served as an honorary assistant professor in the Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research, Rairangpur. Thereafter, she worked as a junior assistant in the irrigation department of the Odisha government. Droupadi Murmu also served in an important position of the Governor of Jharkhand. Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray didn't back the NDA candidate when there was a Shiv Sena-BJP alliance."

He added, "He had supported Pratibha Patil as he hails from Maharashtra. Similarly, the Shiv Sena supremo also backed Pranab Mukherjee. I humbly request that you (Uddhav Thackeray) should support Droupadi Murmu and give such a direction to all Shiv Sena MPs keeping in mind her background and contribution to public life."

Presidential election

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21.

After hectic parlays, the opposition named BJP-turned-TMC leader Yashwant Sinha as its candidate on June 21 after NCP chief Sharad Pawar, NC president Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi backed out. On the same day, BJP President JP Nadda revealed that former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu will face off with Sinha. A former Odisha MLA and Minister, Murmu will become the first Tribal president of India if she wins the poll.