Presidential Election: Yashwant Sinha Claims 'Shiv Sena Backed Murmu Due To Compulsion'

As the support for him continues to dwindle with every passing day, the opposition's presidential election candidate Yashwant Sinha downplayed Shiv Sena's U-turn. While Sena general secretary Subhash Desai attended the meeting of the opposition parties to finalise a joint candidate for the presidential election, Uddhav Thackeray announced his party's support for NDA's Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference in Assam where he interacted with Congress MLAs and MPs supporting him, Sinha blamed the Centre for compelling Shiv Sena to change its stance.

On Wednesday, Yashwant Sinha opined, "As far as Shiv Sena is concerned, you know that the party was split. It is their compulsion to support (Droupadi Murmu) but I want to tell you clearly that the defections ahead of the Presidential election are being orchestrated by the Indian government. The Indian government is misusing its powers and creating a situation for many people whereby they are compelled to vote for them."

"Out of the parties that participated in the opposition meeting, only one party has taken a different stance now- Shiv Sena. But I would like to add that TRS was not a part of the opposition meeting. But, I received a grand welcome in Hyderabad from its head and CM KCR.," the former Union Minister added.

LIVE: My interaction with the media today in Assam. https://t.co/9dqaWJ7qda — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 13, 2022

Uddhav Thackeray justifies support for Murmu

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, NDA's Draupadi Murmu will face off with joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in an election on July 18 to fill this impending vacancy. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. A former Odisha MLA and Minister, Murmu will become the first Tribal president of India if she wins the election.

Justifying his support for Murmu on July 12, ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "Many Shiv Sena leaders told me that a tribal woman is going to occupy the country's highest constitutional office. I also thought that if everyone is affectionately telling me something, I should respect their sentiments. Respecting those sentiments, I announce that Shiv Sena will support Droupadi Ji for the upcoming Presidential election. Looking at the politics in Maharashtra currently, I should have opposed her candidature because she is from BJP. But I am not so narrow-minded."