Presidential Elections: MP Navneet Rana Urges Opposition To Vote For NDA's Droupadi Murmu

MP Navneet Rana appealed to the opposition to vote for Droupadi Murmu and back NDA's decision to provide an opportunity to a person from the tribal community. She stated this on the back of the historic opportunity provided by the ruling government to a person from the unprivileged and tribal community, something that has not been done in the past.

Rana urged the opposition parties to go across party lines, forget ideologies and vote for Murmu. “I would request all the parties, tomorrow is the voting day, create a consensus and elect Droupadi Murmu. We should show confidence to the tribal community, which hasn’t been encouraged to reach the post of president in the past.”

NDA’s Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha

Droupadi Murmu has bagged the support of several regional parties like the BJD, the YSRCP, the BSP, the AIADMK, the TDP, the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Shiv Sena, the JMM, the JD(S), Rajbhar's SBSP, Shivpal Yadav's PSP, and Raja Bhaiya's Jansatta Dal Loktantrik among others. Accordingly, her vote share is likely to go past the mark of two-third and reach 61%.

Some of the top parties supporting Yashwant Sinha include Congress, Trinamool Congress, NCP, DMK, CPI, TRS, SP, RJD, RLD, National Conference, AIMIM and AAP.

Electoral college for Presidential election

The electoral college that votes in the elections for the chair of the president comprises both Houses of Parliament and the legislative assemblies. The voting will be done through a secret ballot on Monday, July 18. The counting will be held on July 21. The MPs and MLCs who are nominated are not eligible to vote in these polls.

If elected, Droupadi Murmu will be the first president from the tribal community and also the first one to be born post-independence and chair the topmost constitutional post of the country. She previously served as the 9th Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.

Image: PTI, Republic World