Presidential Elections: Odisha Congress MLA Moquim Ditches Sinha, Votes For Droupadi Murmu

As the voting for the Presidential elections, where NDA's Droupadi Murmu is pitted against the opposition's joint pick, Yashwant Sinha, began on Monday, another case of an opposition MLA dumping the latter has come to light. Odisha Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim, has claimed that he's voted for Droupadi Murmu.

While speaking to the media after casting his vote, Moquim said, "I am a Congress MLA but I have voted for NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. It's my personal decision as I've listened to my heart which guided me to do something for the soil and that's why voted for her."

When asked by the reporter, regarding any action that could be taken against him by his party, for voting for NDA's candidate Murm, he replied, "We'll talk about the party in the party forum, this isn't about the party, I just thought that a tribal woman from Odisha can become the President, so we should have some contribution in her win."

NCP MLA from Gujarat also votes for Daupadi Murmu

NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja, the party's lone representative in the Gujarat Assembly, has voted in favour of NDA's Presidential andidate Droupadi Murmu. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote on Monday, Jadeja revealed that he voted for the tribal leader in the Presidential election. The NCP MLA is the son of 'Godmother' Santokben Jadeja.

The move comes as a setback for the Sharad Pawar-led party, which has extended support to joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential polls.

Gujarat | NCP MLA Kandhal S Jadeja says he has voted for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/dorgGuOQqT — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

Race to Rashtrapati Bhavan

With the term of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind ending on July 24, NDA's Droupadi Murmu is facing off with joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha to fill this impending vacancy. With the support of several regional and Opposition parties like the BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, JMM, JD(S), OP Rajbhar's SBSP, Shivpal Yadav's PSP, and Raja Bhaiya's Jansatta Dal Loktantrik among others, Droupadi Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and soar past 61% in today's polls.

The President is elected by the Electoral College comprising of elected members of both Houses of the Parliament and the Legislative Assembly through a secret ballot. The counting of votes will be held on July 21. Nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election.

(With inputs from ANI)