Presidential Elections: Yashwant Sinha Levels 'horse-trading' Claims, Slams Govt Agencies

With the casting of votes underway for the Presidential Elections, UPA's Candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday raised 'horse-trading' allegations and claimed that government agencies were actively involved in the process. Urging the electoral college to vote for him, Yashwant Sinha remarked that the Presidential Elections will be a decider on whether democracy in India will prevail or not.

"This election is very important and will set the path for the country's democracy, whether it will stay or end gradually. So far, all indications suggest that democracy will end. I appeal to all voters to listen to their hearts as voting is underway. I hope they will vote with their soul. This is a secret ballot, I hope they'll use their discretion and elect me to save democracy," said Yashwant Sinha.

"I am not just fighting a political fight but a fight against government agencies too. They have become too powerful. They are breaking up parties, forcing people to vote for them. There is also a game of money involved," he further alleged.

Race to Rashtrapati Bhavan

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, NDA's Droupadi Murmu is facing off with joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in an election on July 18 to fill this impending vacancy. With the support of several regional and Opposition parties like the BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, JMM, JD(S), OP Rajbhar's SBSP, Shivpal Yadav's PSP, and Raja Bhaiya's Jansatta Dal Loktantrik among others, NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and soar past 61%.

After being elected, Droupadi Murmu will be the first President who was born post-independence and the first tribal woman to occupy the apex Constitutional post. She has previously served as the ninth Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.

The President is elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. The counting of votes will be on July 21. Nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election.