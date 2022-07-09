Presidential Poll: BJP Urges SP To Listen To Their 'inner Voice' As SBSP, PSP Back Murmu

After Samajwadi Party's (SP's) key allies - Om Prakash Rajbhar's SBSP and Shivpal Yadav's PSP - announced their support for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu for the upcoming Presidential poll, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appealed to the members of SP to listen to their "inner voice".

Speaking to ANI over the Presidential poll, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "I appeal to the members of Samajwadi Party that they should listen to their inner voice. PM Narendra Modi Ji and our party have also called on other parties to go above party lines and other factors."

UP's 2nd deputy CM Brajesh Pathak expressed his gratitude towards OP Rajbhar, Shivpal Yadav and others for supporting NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Speaking to ANI, Pathak said, "There is a wave of happiness in the entire country after PM Modi announced the name of Droupadi Murmu. BJP is a party that takes everyone together. All representatives of Uttar Pradesh are happy and every section of society is happy by the name of Droupadi Murmu Ji as presidential candidate."

"Om Prakash Rajbhar, Shivpal Yadav, Umashankar Singh (BSP) & Raja Bhaiya have extended their support for Droupadi Murmu Ji. I am thankful to them for their support," UP deputy CM Pathak told ANI.

SBSP, PSP, BSP, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik announce support for Droupadi Murmu

After UP's opposition parties including Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), BSP, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) and Raja Bhaiya's Jansatta Dal Loktantrik attended a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in honour of NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in Lucknow, the parties have confirmed their support to Murmu.

This development becomes more significant as Rajbhar on Thursday did not attend a press conference held by SP's chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary in support of Yashwant Sinha, a joint candidate of the Opposition parties for the upcoming presidential election. It is pertinent to mention that Akhilesh's uncle and PSP chief Shivpal Singh Yadav also attended the dinner hosted by CM Yogi in honour of Murmu. Umashankar Singh of BSP as well as Raja Bhaiya also attended the function.

Speaking to ANI, PSP chief Shivpal Yadav said, "I'd already said that I'm going to vote for the one who asks for it. Neither Samajwadi Party called me, nor asked for my vote. CM Yogi Adityanath invited me yesterday where I met NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu & decided to vote for her."

Notably, Rajbhar and Shivpal's support for NDA's presidential candidate is seen as a crack in Uttar Pradesh's opposition as they fought with SP against NDA in the state assembly election of 2022.