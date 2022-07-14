Presidential Poll: JMM To Support NDA Candidate Droupadi Murmu As Opposition Stays Divided

In a major development, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Shibu Soren has announced that the party will be backing NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu in the upcoming Presidential elections. JMM issued a letter asking all the MPs and MLAs to vote in favour of the NDA candidate. The JMM party stated that India might get its first 'Adivasi' President in Droupadi Murmu and hence the party extends support to her. Notably, Murmu earlier held the chair of the Governor in Jharkhand.

Opposition parties back Murmu

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray announced that Shiv Sena will be extending their support to Murmu after Shiv Sena MPs met the ex-Maharashtra CM demanding the same.

Justifying his support for Murmu on July 12, ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "Many Shiv Sena leaders told me that a tribal woman is going to occupy the country's highest constitutional office. I also thought that if everyone is affectionately telling me something, I should respect their sentiments. Respecting those sentiments, I announce that Shiv Sena will support Droupadi Ji for the upcoming Presidential election."

Reacting to Shiv Sena's support for Murmu, Yashwant Sinha opined, "It is their compulsion to support (Droupadi Murmu) but I want to tell you clearly that the defections ahead of the Presidential election are being orchestrated by the Indian government. "

"Out of the parties that participated in the opposition meeting, only one party has taken a different stance now- Shiv Sena. But I would like to add that TRS was not a part of the opposition meeting. But, I received a grand welcome in Hyderabad from its head and CM KCR," Yashwant Sinha said as Shiv Sena decided to support Murmu.

Other parties like Mayawati led-BSP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) who recently spilt with their long-term ally BJP have also batted for Murmu in the upcoming polls. BJP-SAD parted ways after the saffron party introduced three controversial farm laws.

Congress, Telangana Rashtriya Samithi and Trinamool Congress are a few of the parties which continue to extend their support to Yashwant Sinha.

Race to Raisina Hills

The country's lawmakers will vote on July 18, to choose the Commander-in-chief of the Indian forces. Droupadi Murmu is the NDA's candidate whereas the opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha. The counting of votes will be on July 21. The term of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.