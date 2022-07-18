Presidential Polls 2022: 98.91% Voter Turnout Registered; Counting Of Votes On July 21

The Election Commission of India (ECI) addressed a press conference as the voting to elect the successor of President Ram Nath Kovind concluded in the Parliament on Monday. The Secretary-general of the Rajya Sabha PC Mody stated that the assisting returning officers from various states will arrive with the sealed ballot boxes by today evening and security arrangements have been made for the safe transit.

'99.18% Voter Turnout': EC on Presidential polls

He further stated that the voting began at 10 a.m. and concluded at 5 p.m. and a total of 99.18% of voter turnout at the polls has been registered.

"The assisting returning officers of various states will start arriving with sealed ballot boxes via roads & flights today evening itself. Necessary security arrangements for safe transit from the airport to the parliament house-made. Polling for the 16th Presidential election commenced at 10 am and closed at 5 pm", said PC Mody. "Of 736 electors including 727 members of parliament & 9 legislative assembly members permitted by EC to vote, 730 cast their votes. Voter turnout of 99.18% registered", he added.

However, the number of non-voters was later revised to 8 after recompilation of the data. This took the total voter turnout to 98.91%.

Rajya Sabha Gen Secy further said, "Counting officers and other officials of the Rajya Sabha secretariate deployed for duty will assist me during the counting of votes. The candidates and one authorised representative of each candidate, the observers appointed by the Election commission, and PIB accredited media persons holding authorities letter issued by the EC will be allowed entry inside the counting hall and will have to strictly adhere to the instructions".

The counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on July 21. The result will also be uploaded on the Rajya Sabha website under the link- presidentialelection2022.

Leaders Vote for Presidential polls 2022

The Elected members of the Assembly and Parliament vote in the Presidential poll. The BJP-led NDA's nominee Droupadi Murmu and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition candidate, are vying for the top constitutional post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted in the 16th Presidential election at the Parliament.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote in the 16th Presidential election, at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/XMKXUWDfvL — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan voted for the Presidential polls in Delhi.

Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast his vote for the Presidential election, at Parliament. pic.twitter.com/BKINSA0WZy — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan cast their votes for the Presidential polls in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ReE4IkCwRt — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

Congress' P Chidambaram, NC's Farooq Abdullah, SAD's Simranjit Singh Mann, and AAP's Raghav Chadha voted for the Presidential polls.

Delhi | Congress' P Chidambaram, NC's Farooq Abdullah, SAD's Simranjit Singh Mann, and AAP's Raghav Chadha cast their votes for the Presidential polls pic.twitter.com/0oZ06N2094 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

(Image: PTI/RepublicWorld/@YashwantSinha_Twitter)