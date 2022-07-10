Presidential Polls: Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Bengaluru To Seek Support

Bengaluru, Jul 10 (PTI) The presidential candidate of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance -- Droupadi Murmu -- arrived here to a rousing welcome on Sunday.

According to the BJP activists, Murmu came by private jet. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and several other functionaries of the party received Murmu at the airport and greeted her with a shawl, Mysuru 'peta' (turban) and garland.

Later, Murmu went to a hotel where she addressed the BJP legislators and MPs, seeking their support.

She would meet also JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at his residence, JD(S) sources said.

Murmu had in the past spoken to Gowda seeking his party's support. PTI GMS NVG NVG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)