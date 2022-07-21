In a key development Returning Officer for the Presidential Elections PC Mody on Thursday, July 21, announced the results of the second round of the counting of votes. In this round, 11,38 votes were counted from 10 states. According to Mody, while Droupadi Murmu received the votes of 809 MLAs, Yashwant Sinha bagged the votes of only 329 legislatures. Thus, Murmu received a total of 1,05,299 value of votes as compared to Sinha's 44,276.

"If I include the earlier results of Parliament, the grand total so far is 1,886 valid votes valued at 6,73,175 out of which Droupadi Murmu gets 1,349 votes valued at 4,83,299. Yashwant Sinha gets 537 votes, valued at 1,89,876 so far: PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha," Mody said in the press briefing.

With the total value of votes of the electors being 10,86,431, the winner needed to bag at least 5,43,216 votes. The vote counting for the presidential elections 2022 began at 11 AM on Thursday following which the results are expected to be declared by evening.

If elected Murmu will be the first tribal President of India

When Droupadi Murmu was announced as the candidate, BJP and its allies constituted 48% of the electoral college implying that they required the support of a few more parties to sail through. To take on Murmu, the joint Opposition fielded BJP-turned-TMC leader Yashwant Sinha. However, in the run-up to the Presidential Elections, several Opposition parties began swinging in favour of Murmu instead. From the BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, the Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, JMM, JD(S) Rajbhar's SBSP, Shivpal Yadav's PSP, and Raja Bhaiya's Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, Opposition outfits began expressing their support to the NDA candidate.

While Murmu is expected to remain at the edge of gaining a majority, if elected, she will become the first tribal and second woman to be elevated as the 15th President of India. Murmu will also be the first president to be born in post-Independent India.