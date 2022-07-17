Presidential Polls: Naveen Patnaik Assures Full Support For 'Daughter Of Odisha' Murmu

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, on July 17, just one day before the country's presidential elections, has stated that Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu would have the full backing of his party, the Biju Janata Dal.

Patnaik took to Twitter, where in a series of Tweets, he said, "Addressed all BJD MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament commencing from 18th July. It is indeed a matter of honour and pride for our state that the daughter of Odisha, Droupadi Murmu has been nominated to the highest office of our country."

"On behalf of the people of Odisha and BJD, we need to extend full support to her candidature in #PresidentialElection on 18th July," he added.

In the series of tweets, Patnaik also discussed significant issues pertaining to Odisha that require Parliamentary attention, by saying, "I would impress upon all BJD MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to take up all the pending issues with the concerned ministries so that these are sorted out in a time-bound manner. All the critically important issues concerning the interest of #Odisha need to be raised in the Parliament."

Race to Rashtrapati Bhavan

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, NDA's Droupadi Murmu will face off with joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in an election on July 18 to fill this impending vacancy. With the support of several regional parties like the BJD, the YSRCP, the BSP, the AIADMK, the TDP, the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Shiv Sena, the JMM, the JD(S) Rajbhar's SBSP, Shivpal Yadav's PSP, and Raja Bhaiya's Jansatta Dal Loktantrik among others, NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and go past 61%.

The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot on Monday, July 18. The counting of votes will be on July 21. Nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election.

If elected, Droupadi Murmu will be the first President born post-independence and the first tribal woman to occupy the top Constitutional post. She previously served as the 9th Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)