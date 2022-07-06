Presidential Polls: Shinde Faction Urges Uddhav-backed Sena MPs To Vote For Droupadi Murmu

Shiv Sena MLA and spokesperson of the party's rebel faction, Deepak Kesarkar appealed to the Opposition parties to vote for the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kesarkar said Shiv Sena MPs should acknowledge the efforts of the tribal woman in the race for presidentship, and convey the same to former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

"I want to ask all MPs across parties to support Droupadi Murmu. One lady from a tribal caste is taking efforts to fight the Presidential polls. It is not an ordinary thing. The MPs should convey this to Uddhav Thackeray too," the rebel leader said.

Murmu, a tribal leader hailing from Odisha, is the Presidential candidate for the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming elections. She will be fighting against former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, who was fielded by the Opposition. While Murmu belongs to the Santhal community, a tribe well represented in Jharkhand, Sinha is a son of the soil for the state as his home is in Hazaribagh.

With several regional parties including the BJD, BSP, YSRCP, and SAD extending their support to Murmu, the numbers are stacked in favour of the NDA nominee who is expected to win the July 18 polls comfortably.

Nitish Kumar exudes confidence in Murmu's victory

Droupadi Murmu, who has been touring multiple states to seek support for the July 18 election, met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and other leaders of various political parties in Patna on Tuesday. CM Nitish exuded confidence that the NDA presidential candidate will comfortably win the election.

"I am confident that Droupadi Murmu will comfortably win the presidential election. It is a matter of happiness that a tribal woman is running for the highest constitutional position of the country," he told reporters after Murmu's meeting with NDA leaders.

Murmu was given a rousing welcome when she reached Patna earlier in the day.

Voting for the Presidential election will be held on July 18, while the counting of votes will take place on July 21. pic.twitter.com/bfri0AbUsG — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The counting of votes will take place on July 21.

(With inputs from agency)