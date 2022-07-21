Last Updated:

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Expresses Joy Over Droupadi Murmu's Victory; 'Our Tribal Sister'

After winning three rounds of votes, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu on July 21 was elected as the 15th President of India.

Droupadi Murmu

After NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 21 expressed joy over the new President's victory. He thanked all those political parties, except BJP, who voted for Murmu. 

Taking to Twitter, the MP CM said, "Apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party, all those MLAs of Madhya Pradesh who have voted on the voice of their conscience to elect our tribal sister respected Mrs. Droupadi Murmu as the President, thank all of them from the heart."

Droupadi Murmu Becomes India's 15th President 

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu on July 21 was elected as the 15th President of India. At the end of the third round of vote-counting, she had crossed the half-way mark of total votes. In the first round of voting of the MPs, Murmu received the support of 540 members of parliament (MP) while Yashwant Sinha bagged the votes of only 208. Thus, Murmu received a total vote value of 3,78,000 as compared to Sinha's 1,45,600. In the second round, ballots were counted for 10 states where Murmu secured 1,349 votes having a total vote value of 4,83,299, and Yashwant Sinha secured 537 votes having a total value of 1,89,876. In the third round comprising 1,333 votes, Murmu secured 812 votes and Sinha, 531. With the vote values thus accumulated, Droupadi Murmu crossed the half-way mark.

The Prime Minister will also host a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on July 22 from 5:30 pm onwards at Hotel Ashoka in Delhi.

