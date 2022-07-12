TDP Gives Grand Welcome To NDA Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu, Extends Support

On July 12, Telugu Dasam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu organised a meeting to give a grand welcome to the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, in the presence of all TDP MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

In his speech, while praising Droupadi Murmu's journey, Naidu said, "Born in a poor family in our neighbouring State of Odisha, she scaled the heights beginning her life as a leader in a panchayat. The TDP takes pride to extend support to a great tribal leader like Murmu and is fortunate enough to have her here."

The TDP leader continued by saying that their party is dedicated to the welfare of the underprivileged sections of society and that they are supporting Murmu to become the first citizen of the country because she will serve as an example for the downtrodden by leading a modest life.

'Andhra Pradesh has played a unique roll in supporting Presidential candidate'

Chandrababu Naidu also took a trip down memory lane and reminded everyone how Andhra Pradesh has always played a unique role in supporting presidential candidates, especially in the case of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam where the state recorded 95% voting in his favour and in the case KR Narayanan where the voting was 100%.

TDP state president Atchan Naidu, who was also present at the event, stated that the party is dedicated to promoting social justice and has chosen to give Murmu unqualified support in her bid to become the next President of India.

Thanking the state of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, TDP MPs, MLAs, and MLCs profusely for their unwavering support, Murmu called the meet an auspicious occasion and also expressed her confidence in meeting their expectations and pledged to uphold her commitment to social justice.

The TDP and its leaders, in particular Chandrababu Naidu, were praised by the head of the BJP state party unit Somu Veeraraju for their support to a tribal woman's candidacy for the position of country's President.