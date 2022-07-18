Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav defended drawing a parallel between NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu and a statue. He contended that the new President should be able to safeguard the Constitution, which he claimed, was under attack from the BJP-led Union government. Yadav cast aspersion on the ability of Murmu citing that she hadn't addressed a single press conference since filing her nomination for the presidential election, unlike the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav said, "We want a President who can safeguard the Constitution. If there is meddling with the Constitution or constitutional bodies, we want a President who can act. In the Constitution, the president is the highest post. He has more responsibility in safeguarding the Constitution."

Responding on whether he considers Murmu a statue or puppet, he added, "Let people decide. Have you seen even one press conference by her? How can we form an opinion? We are voters, we have to judge."

Triggering a row on July 16, Bihar's Leader of Opposition had said, "We don't want a statue in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This is the election for the President's post. You must have heard Yashwant Sinha speak everywhere. But I have never heard the ruling party's candidate speak. She has not given even a single press conference till now."

#LIVE | We want a President who can protect the Constitution. Have you heard her (Droupadi Murmu) giving a press conference? We are voters, if you don't speak to us, how will we judge? You want a statue or President?: Tejashwi Yadav to Republichttps://t.co/P0UfHP9itx pic.twitter.com/KPLyVyr0gv — Republic (@republic) July 18, 2022

Presidential election

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held today. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising 776 elected members of Parliament and 4033 members of the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. As the total value of votes of the electors is 10,86,431, the winner needs to bag at least 5,43,216 votes. After JMM became the latest opposition party to back NDA's Droupadi Murmu, she is likely to get over 60% of the votes in the Presidential election.

When she was announced as the candidate, BJP and its allies constituted 48% of the electoral college implying that they required the support of a few more parties to sail through. Though her victory was more or less certain with parties like BJD and YSRCP extending their support, Murmu is set to get over 6.69 lakh votes with the backing of opposition parties such as TDP, and JD(S), Shiv Sena, JMM, and BSP. Meanwhile, AAP which has 21,308 votes decided to back Yashwant Sinha.