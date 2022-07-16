Tejashwi Yadav Insults Droupadi Murmu; Says 'statue Not Needed In Rashtrapati Bhavan'

Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav who has already announced that his party's support is for Opposition face Yashwant Sinha, stooped down to insult the ruling NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, July 16. Speaking to the media about the upcoming Presidential elections, Yadav opined that a 'statue ain't needed in the Rashtrapati Bhawan'.

"You must have heard Yashwant Sinha speak multiple times, but have you ever heard Droupadi Murmu? Since the time, she has been declared a candidate in the Presidential elections, she has not once addressed the media, " said the younger son of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Pertinently, this is not the first time that such a statement has been made by the Opposition parties. Just a few days back, Congress Puducherry, on Twitter, had said that the BJP wants a 'dummy as a President', and therefore named Droupadi Murmu. Also, Ajoy Kumar, leader of the grand old party had said that Murmu represented the 'evil philosophy' and therefore, 'should not be made the symbol or face of the Adivasis' in India.

What are the chances of Murmu winning?

Even though the Opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha, who served as Finance Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration, NDA which is in majority in the Lok Sabha and close to a majority with its allies in the Rajya Sabha, has an edge with its candidate Droupadi Murmu when it comes to the Presidential elections. In the electoral college, which comprises members of both Houses of Parliament and the state assemblies, there are around 10,86,431 votes. The BJP and its alliance partners are a little short of the halfway mark having around 5.26 lakh or 48% of the votes. The counting of votes and the result of the elections will be announced on July 21, as the term of the incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24.

If elected, Murmu will be the first President ever to be born in the post-Independence era if elected. It is also important to mention that she will be India's second female president and the first woman from a tribal community to hold the office of President.

Image: PTI