TMC Takes Dig At NDA's VP Candidate; 'Dhankhar Rewarded For Antagonising Mamata Banerjee'

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's selection as NDA's vice presidential election candidate drew the ire of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. Speaking on the sidelines of an event on July 19, WB Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya contended that Dhankhar has been rewarded for antagonising Banerjee. At present, she is serving as the Minister of State for Health and Finance in the state's Council of Ministers.

Bhattacharya was quoted as saying by PTI, "He (Dhankhar) has got a prize for disparaging the state government and the chief minister". According to her, he acted as a BJP spokesperson while adorning the Governor's chair. A former Lok Sabha MP and MLA from Rajasthan, Dhankhar also was a part of late PM Chandra Shekhar's Cabinet from 1990-91. In the vice presidential election scheduled on August 6, he will face off with opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

Tussle between Mamata Banerjee & Jagdeep Dhankhar

Since taking over as the Governor of West Bengal in July 2019, Jagdeep Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee-led government. While the Governor has stressed that he is exercising his constitutional duties, TMC has accused him of interference and sought his ouster on multiple occasions. On January 7, the WB CM created a stir by telling PM Modi about Dhankhar raising objections over some recruitments. She spoke about this at the inauguration ceremony of the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute which was attended by the PM virtually.

According to her, the WB Governor was unaware that the state government had opted for later entry into the bureaucracy on the advice of PM Modi. Objecting to this statement, Dhankar asserted that it was not only factually wrong but also constituted an act of "impropriety" on Banerjee's part. On the first day of the Budget session in March, Dhankhar was unable to give his inaugural address to the Assembly as BJP MLAs carrying posters and photographs of alleged victims of civic poll violence came to the well to stage a protest.

As the legislators of the JP Nadda-led party refused to let the proceedings begin, he attempted to leave the Assembly even as ruling party MLAs including Mamata Banerjee appealed to him to deliver his address. The Governor alleged that women Ministers and MLAs trooped on both sides of his seat disregarding decorum and propriety. In June, a fresh controversy erupted as the WB Assembly passed bills removing the Governor as the Chancellor of state-run universities and the 'Visitor' of private universities.