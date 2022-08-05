TRS MPs 'advised' To Vote For Margaret Alva As Vice Presidential Election Looms

In a boost for Margaret Alva's campaign for the Vice Presidential election, K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) extended its support to her. While Congress, NCP, CPI, CPI(M), SP, RJD, IUML, Kerala Congress(M), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) faction, MDMK had initially backed her, speculation was rife that TRS was mulling its options as Alva is a senior leader of Congress which is its principal opponent in Telangana. In a letter addressed to all party MPs, TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao advised them to vote for her. In the last few days, JMM, AAP and AIMIM have also backed her.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) announces support for opposition candidate Margaret Alva for the vice-Presidential election pic.twitter.com/KG8zGVtdZq — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Vice Presidential election

An election will be conducted on August 6 to fill the vacancy caused by the impending retirement of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on August 10. While speculation was rife that Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi whose Rajya Sabha term ended earlier this month would be nominated as the NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election, the ruling coalition reposed faith in former Union Minister and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. On the other hand, opposition parties barring TMC announced Margaret Alva as its candidate. The Vice President will be elected by MPs of both Houses of Parliament.

In an appeal to all MPs on Thursday, Margaret Alva said, "I have worked for over 50 years as Members of both Houses of Parliament, as a Union Minister and as a Governor. The Vice President's election is not just any other election. It must be seen as a referendum on the manner in which Parliament is being run. Today, Parliament is virtually at a standstill with communication between members non-existing. This diminishes Parliament in the eyes of the people."